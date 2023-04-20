Home

Samsung Galaxy A24 Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery | Check Price Here

Samsung Galaxy A24 Launched

South Korean technology giant Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy A24 in Vietnam on Wednesday. It is important to note that there had been several reports and leaks surrounding the handset. However, Samsung hasn’t announced the price of the handset in Vietnam. Powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset, the Galaxy A24 is available in a single storage option and two RAM configurations.

Although officially listed on the Samsung Vietnam website, the company has not yet confirmed the price of the handset or announced a sale date. The South Korean tech giant is also yet to announce the Galaxy A24’s availability in India and other global markets.

Samsung Galaxy A24: Specifications and Price

The Samsung Galaxy A24 will be offered in Lime Green, Vampire Black, Silver Mirror, and Burgundy colour options

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is currently available in Vietnam in only two variants – Lime Green and Vampire Black.

The phone is available in two storage options – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixel) display panel with an Infinity-U notch

The Samsung Galaxy A24 offers a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The phone runs an Android, but Samsung did not specify the version on the official website.

Powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset clocking 2.2GHz, the Samsung Galaxy A24 is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

An earlier Geekbench listing had suggested that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

The triple rear camera unit of the Samsung Galaxy A24 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor

The smartphone is packed with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The camera setup is arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel in separate circular slots, alongside an LED flash panel.

The 13-megapixel front camera lens is housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the display.

It is confirmed that the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy A24 supports Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo connectivity features.

The smartphone also includes a USB Type-C (2.0) port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 195 grams, the handset measures 162.1mm x 77.6mm x 8.3mm in size.

