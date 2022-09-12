Samsung Smartphone: South Korean technology giant Samsung has decided to cut the price of another Galaxy A series smartphone in India. The company has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A32 by Rs 3,500. Launched in November last year, the handset costed Rs 23,499 as a starting price. Interested buyers must note that after the price cut, the Galaxy A32 can now be purchased at Rs 19,999.Also Read - Gadget Of The Week: Samsung's New Mouse That Runs Away If You Work Too Much | Watch VIDEO
The smartphone is offered in three colour options- in Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.
Samsung Galaxy A32: Key Specifications
- Samsung Galaxy A32 packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity.
- The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch display of FHD+ resolution with 1080×2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.
- The phone’s display is a Super AMOLED panel with an Infinity-U notch.
- For optics, the smartphone has a quad camera at the back.
On the Camera Front
On the Camera Front
- The rear camera system comprises of a 64MP main sensor with F1.8 aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with F2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth camera with F2.4 aperture and a 5MP macro camera with F2.4 aperture.
- The Galaxy A32 boasts of a 20MP selfie camera with F2.2 aperture at the front
- The phone comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB
- Samsung Galaxy A32 houses a 5,000mAh battery.
- It offers 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android operating system.