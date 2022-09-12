Samsung Smartphone: South Korean technology giant Samsung has decided to cut the price of another Galaxy A series smartphone in India. The company has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy A32 by Rs 3,500. Launched in November last year, the handset costed Rs 23,499 as a starting price. Interested buyers must note that after the price cut, the Galaxy A32 can now be purchased at Rs 19,999.Also Read - Gadget Of The Week: Samsung's New Mouse That Runs Away If You Work Too Much | Watch VIDEO

The smartphone is offered in three colour options- in Awesome Blue, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A32: Key Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch display of FHD+ resolution with 1080×2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The phone’s display is a Super AMOLED panel with an Infinity-U notch.

For optics, the smartphone has a quad camera at the back.

On the Camera Front