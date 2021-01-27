The prices of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 have been leaked ahead of the launch. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench last month, which revealed some of its specifications. Many leaks and teasers have also been revealed about Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 including camera and design. However, so far, the company has not made any official announcement regarding their launch date or features.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Expected Price

According to GalaxyClub, the starting price of Samsung Galaxy A52 can be $369 (around 32,800 rupees) for the 128GB 4G model. While the 256GB storage model can be launched with a price of $429 (around Rs 38,100). Whereas, the 128GB storage variant of 5G model can be priced at $449 (around Rs 39,800). While the 256GB storage model will be $479 (around 42,500 rupees).

A render of the Galaxy A52 5G has also been revealed, according to which a design similar to the Galaxy A51 can be given in this smartphone. It can be launched with a 6.5-inch punch hole display. In addition, it can get a quad rear camera setup, whose main camera will be 64 megapixels. According to the Geekbench listing, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor can be found in the Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Expected Price

The design of the 5G variant and 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy A72 will be the same. There will be a rectangular camera module in the rear, which will have four sensors. The only difference in both the variants will be of the chipset. It is expected to get a center punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera. The Galaxy A72 may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The price of 128GB storage model of Samsung Galaxy A72 can be $449 (around 39,800 rupees). At the same time, the 256GB storage model can be launched for $509 (about 45,200 rupees.). The Galaxy A72 4G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-A725F. It has scored 526 points in single-core testing and 1623 points in multi-core testing. It has been clear from the listing that this Samsung smartphone will get 8 GB RAM and it will work on Android 11 operating system. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor can be found in the phone.