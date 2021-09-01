Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launch – Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is launched in India today. It has Snapdragon 778G chipset, quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor, 4,500mAh battery and 6.5-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India

The phone is offered in two variants 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The phone’s 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 35,999, while the phone’s 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available at Rs 37,499. The smartphone can be purchased in three colour options — Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G, the phone runs on One UI 3 based on Android 11. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, with which you get 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone has up to 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a micro-SD card.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Camera

For photography, a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 optical image stabilisation (OIS) lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The camera sensor also has a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfie and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens in the Galaxy A52 5G.

Talking about connectivity, it includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Apart from this, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor in it. The phone is IP67 rated for dust and water-resistant. Dolby Atmos sound is also provided in the phone with stereo speakers.

The battery of the phone is 4,500 mAh, with which 25 W super-fast charging support is available. This charger is available with the phone box only. This is unlike the Galaxy A52 5G, which supports 25W charging but only comes with a 15W adapter. The dimensions of the phone are 159.9×75.1×8.4mm and the weight is 189 grams.