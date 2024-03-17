Home

Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 DXOMARK Review: Comparing The Latest Samsung Releases

Do the latest addition of Samsung smartphones really deliver on camera or display performance? Read on to find more.

Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 Review.

New Delhi: Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones in the Indian market on March 14, 2024, and will be live on sale from March 18 onwards. These phones are part of Samsung’s A series and offer premium features at a more accessible price point compared to the flagship Galaxy S-series. The Galaxy A55 5G is priced between Rs 36,999 and Rs 42,999, while the Galaxy A35 5G ranges from Rs 27,999 to Rs 30,999. Both these phones come with flagship-like features including AI-enhanced camera capabilities, a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby-engineered stereo speakers, and are powered by the latest Exynos processors.

Here is a brief comparison of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G devices based on the France-headquartered mobile camera and display rating firm DXOMARK.

Samsung Galaxy A55: DXOMARK Review

Camera Performance:

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has been rigorously tested by DXOMARK, a renowned authority in camera evaluations. In terms of camera performance, the Galaxy A55 received an overall camera score of 108, ranking 114th overall and 15th in the High-End Ranking ($400-$600) category. Here is a systematic breakdown of the key aspects of the Galaxy A55’s camera review:

Photo Score : The Galaxy A55 scored 116 in the photo category, highlighting its performance in capturing still images.

Zoom Score : With a score of 119 in the zoom category, the Galaxy A55 excelled in capturing detailed shots at various zoom levels.

Video Score : Scoring 118 in the video category, the Galaxy A55 demonstrated good video recording capabilities.

Bokeh Score : Achieving a score of 119 in the bokeh category, the Galaxy A55 performed well in creating background blur effects.

Display Performance:

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G underwent a detailed DXOMARK Display test, showcasing its performance across various criteria.

Display Specifications:

6.6 inches AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The screen-to-body ratio is approximately 86.9%.

Performance Highlights:

Pros:

Natural rendering and good readability under sunlight.

Good color rendering in most lighting environments.

Pleasant video experience with suitable brightness for HDR10 videos.

Cons:

Poor management of unwanted screen touches.

Excessive automatic brightness in dark environments, even with the Blue Light Filter on.

Occasional pink to green fringes on the screen when viewed at an angle.

Scoring:

The device achieved a peak brightness of 1638 nits under sunlight conditions, surpassing its predecessor and approaching the peak level of Samsung’s premium Galaxy S23 model. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G display delivered an impressive performance for its high-end segment, offering good readability under sunlight and pleasing colour rendering. The device scored 141 on Display and ranks 26th on the global ranking and 1st on High-End Ranking smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A35: DXOMARK Review

Camera Performance:

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has received positive reviews from DXOMARK for its camera performance. In DXOMARK’s evaluation, the Galaxy A35 achieved a camera score of 104, ranking 122nd overall and 2nd in the Advanced Ranking category for devices priced between $200-$400. The phone excelled in outdoor photography of static subjects in outdoor conditions and displayed good screen readability when outdoors. However, it showed limited performance in low-light conditions, and the display rendering of pictures could appear unnatural when viewed in sunlight.

Here are the detailed sub-scores and rankings for the Samsung Galaxy A35, according to DXOMARK:

Photo: 107, ranking 50th

Bokeh: 50, ranking 20th

Preview: 52, ranking 34th

Zoom: 71, ranking 15th

Video: 110, ranking 31st

Use Cases: 149, ranking 1st in Friends & Family and 1st in Lowlight for devices priced between $200-$400

Display Performance:

The Samsung Galaxy A35 received high praise in the DXOMARK Display review, showcasing impressive performance across various criteria. Here are the key details from the review:

Display Specifications : 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Dimensions: 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2 mm.

Performance : The Galaxy A35 excelled in colour rendering in different lighting environments and readability outdoors. Achieved a peak brightness of 1620 nits in sunlight conditions, outperforming competitors and coming close to the A55’s brightness of 1638 nits.

Pros : Good colour rendering in most lighting environments. Good readability outdoors. Solid performance in motion and touch aspects.

Cons : Poor management of unwanted screen touches. Unnatural picture rendering under sunlight. Pink to green fringes are visible on the screen at certain viewing angles.

Scores and Rankings : Readability: Scored 163. Colour: Scored 164. Artifacts: Scored 163.



Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A35’s display performed admirably well, particularly excelling in colour reproduction, readability outdoors, and achieving a high peak brightness level.

