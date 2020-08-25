Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sale’s First Offer: Samsung recently launched the earbuds Galaxy Buds Live, whose sale is starting today i.e. August 25. Its starting price is Rs 14,990. Samsung is offering to buy Galaxy Buds Live for Rs 705 on monthly EMI. Apart from this, attractive offers are also available on other leading portals. This Galaxy Buds Live is available for sale at all retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com, and Leading Portal. Galaxy Buds Live will come in three color options Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White. Also Read - Samsung to Make All Smart Watches in India, Unveils 1st Desi Device | Read Here

Galaxy Buds Live Specifications and Features

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live has a 12mm driver with AKG tuning. It has three microphones for great calling. These latest earphones by Samsung comes with IPX2 rated water resistance protection. Samsung's in-house voice assistant Bixby will get support in Buds Live. Three microphones have been provided by Samsung in Galaxy buds live, which will provide great calling quality to the users. The company has given Bluetooth 5.0, SBC support, and AAC support for connectivity in Buds live along with Qi wireless charging support. Also, buds will come with live touch control and can be connected to the Samsung Galaxy Buds App, which will provide the facility of noise cancellation to the users. The touch control of buds live can be customized and battery level information will be found on the app. Each bud has a 60mAh battery and the case has a 472mAh battery. There is a Type-C port for charging. The battery claims to have a backup of 29 hours.

Galaxy Buds Live Price and Offer

The price of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is Rs 14,990 and it will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White color variants. It will go on sale from August 25. Along with the device, the company is also offering pre-booking offers. Get up to Rs 10,000 off with Galaxy Buds Live. This discount will be available only between August 17-26.