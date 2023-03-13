Home

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Launch In India: Check Price, Specifications, More Details Here

Samsung is likely to launch an affordable Galaxy F14 5G smartphone in India next week.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be available in Flipkart, Samsung Online Store and other leading retail stores. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Samsung is likely to launch an affordable Galaxy F14 5G smartphone in India next week. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be second F series smartphone in the country this year. The company had earlier launched Galaxy F04 in January. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be available in Flipkart, Samsung Online Store and other leading retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Launch In India: Expected Price, Specs, More

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone price is likely to start below Rs 15,000, industry sources were quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Galaxy F14 5G is tipped to come with several segment-first features, including a 6000mAh battery and powerful 5 nm Exynos chipset to deliver seamless performance, sources told IANS, making it a game-changer for the company in the affordable segment.

Samsung’s new 5nm chipset — Exynos 1330 — is an octa-core processor that’s designed for multi-taskers and offers fast speeds and long battery life.

The octa-core CPU consists of an Arm Coretex-A78 dual-core for performance intensive tasks and a Cortex-A55 hexa-core for always-on tasks with power efficiency.

Samsung will also launch two new A series smartphones — Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G — in the country this week. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly not planning to launch the Fan Edition for the S-series this year, which means that the “Galaxy S23 FE” will not be launched.

It is still unclear whether the Galaxy S23 FE is not launching this year, it is cancelled or postponed, reports Gizmochina. However, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 FE will not be launched as the company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year.

Therefore, it seems that the tech giant is done with the Fan Edition offerings, the report said. On February 1 this year, the South Korean giant had unveiled Galaxy S23 Ultra (with an embedded S Pen), Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 smartphones globally.

