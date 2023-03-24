Home

Samsung Launches Galaxy F14 5G in India: Check Price, Features, Other Specifications

Samsung Launches Galaxy F14 5G: According to the tech company, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G phone will come with a massive battery, a big display, long-term software support, and more.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: Samsung said it has used its own 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset for the new budget phone.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Launch Date and Time: Samsung on Friday launched new Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone and the company has confirmed the specifications just a few days before the launch. Apart from this, the company has also hinted at the price segment of the upcoming 5G phone.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: Check Features

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G features a 6,000mAh battery under the hood and the smartphone will be able to deliver up to two days of battery life. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has support for 25W fast charging tech. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has a 6.6-inch display which operates at FHD+ resolution.

With a dual rear camera setup, users will be able to see a waterdrop-style notched display on the front.

The buttons of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G are placed on the right side of the device and will be made available in different colours, including pink, black and more.

Samsung said it has used its own 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset for the new budget phone and is powering Galaxy M14 smartphone, which was recently launched in select global regions.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G phone will come with a RAM extension option and is running on the company’s OneUI 5.0 custom skin, which is based on Android 13 OS.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: Check Price

Samsung has confirmed on its official website that the price of the upcoming Galaxy F14 smartphone will be between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. However, the exact price and other details will be revealed later in the day.

