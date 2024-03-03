Home

Samsung Galaxy F15 Launch Tomorrow: Check Expected Features, Price Here

Here are the Samsung Galaxy F15 expected features, price, and launch details in India.

Samsung Galaxy F15 to launch tommorow.

New Delhi: Korean smartphone manufacturing company Samsung, is gearing up to unveil its latest addition of smartphones, the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone is ready to make its debut in India on March 4, 2024. The device will be unveiled at 12 pm and will be available for purchase on Samsung’s official website and Flipkart. The Galaxy F15 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, along with a 6,000mAh battery capacity. The smartphone will also receive four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates, and it is anticipated to be priced under Rs 15,000.

Check out all the complete details on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone here.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Expected Features, Specifications

Here are all the speculated features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F15 smartphone.

Display: The Samsung Galaxy F15 is expected to have a 6.65-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch design and HD quality .

Processor: Many leaks suggest processors like MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, Exynos 990 (8nm), and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 for various models of the Samsung Galaxy F15 .

RAM and Storage: It is anticipated to come with varying RAM options like 6 GB and storage options ranging from 64 GB to 128 GB .

Camera: The camera setup includes a triple rear camera unit with main sensors like a 50MP primary sensor and an 8 MP front camera .

Battery: The phone is expected to feature a large battery capacity of around 6000 mAh with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Expected Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant in India. The phone is set to launch on March 4, 2024. It will be available in three different colour options: Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green. The Galaxy F15 5G will feature a 6,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6.65-inch IPS LCD display.

Upcoming Launch: Nothing Phone 2a

The Nothing Phone 2a is set to launch in India on March 5, 2024. This upcoming mobile by Nothing is likely to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, up to 12 GB RAM, a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 5000 mAh battery. It will run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14. The phone is speculated to come in two color variants – black and white – and will have a unique glyph interface for creating custom glyph patterns assigned to specific callers. Additionally, the design of the Nothing Phone 2a might include a horizontally aligned dual camera setup with two 50-megapixel cameras at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone could also feature a flat display, flat edges with a matte finish, and a transparent design in line with Nothing’s signature aesthetics

