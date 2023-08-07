Home

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Launched in India With 50MP Camera, 6000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, a new mid-range smartphone with a 50MP OIS camera, 6000mAh battery, has been launched.

Samsung Launces Galaxy F34 5G Launched in India. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung on Monday launched a new 5G smartphone in India. The Galaxy F34 5G has a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). It is available in two variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The introductory prices for the two variants are Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. Moreover, the phone is available for purchase on Samsung’s official website and at select retail stores.

Smartphone Available In Two Colour Options

The smartphone comes available in two colour options — Electric Black and Mystic Green.

“Experience the magic of Revolutionary Nightography, complemented by an unparalleled 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery, all backed by up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of Security updates,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Features

The latest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy F series comes with a massive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

No Shake Camera Available

The smartphone features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, plus the camera setup includes an 8MP 120-degree Ultrawide lens and a 13MP high-resolution front camera for stunning selfies. Moreover, the Galaxy F34 comes with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing and binge-watching.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Processor Details

The device comes powered by the fast and super power-efficient Exynos 1280 5nm processor for seamless multi-tasking and a lag-free experience. With the ultimate speed and connectivity of 5G, users can stay fully connected wherever they go, experiencing faster downloads, smoother streaming and uninterrupted browsing, the company said.

In other features, the Galaxy F34 comes with a Voice Focus feature that will minimise background noise during voice and video calls, ensuring crystal-clear conversations. The device will provide up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

Connectivity Options on the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has active 4G on both SIM cards, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, and USB Type-C as connectivity options. The phone has a proximity sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, and compass/magnetometer, as per Gadget 360.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Screen Protected by Gorilla Glass 5

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has Gorilla Glass 5 which protects your phone from drops, scratches, and marks. It is a durable glass that improves the touch abilities of your phone.

