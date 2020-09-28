Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy F41, the first smartphone of its new Galaxy F Series. Samsung Galaxy F41 will be launched in India on 8 October. The dedicated teaser page of Galaxy F41 has been made live on Flipkart, which has also revealed information about certain specifications of the phone. The microsite of this upcoming smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. According to a new picture shown in the updated listing, this phone will come with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera. Also Read - B-Town Men Have a Special Place For Neon in Their Hearts, we Have Proof Here

This smartphone will be sold on the online shopping website Flipkart. A dedicated page of Samsung Galaxy F41 has gone live on Flipkart. Some information about the launch date and the phone has been given. The smartphone will be launched on October 8 at 5.30 pm.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Expected Specifications

Information about certain specifications of Galaxy F41 has been shared on the Flipkart page. This first phone of the Galaxy F series will come with a 6,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and triple rear camera setup. A fingerprint scanner will be found on the backside of the phone. The top and side bezels of the phone are quite slim. The Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone can come with Exynos 9611 processor and 6 GB RAM. The phone will run on Android 10. The phone is expected to come in three color options, which include Black, Blue, and Green. This new smartphone from Samsung will get fast charging support. Features like USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack can be found on the phone.

According to Leaks, the Samsung Galaxy F41 can provide a 32MP front camera for video calling and selfie, while the phone will have a triple rear camera setup. Its primary sensor will be 64MP.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Expected Price

So far, it has not been clear whether the company will offer its own lens or Sony’s 64-megapixel camera for Galaxy F41. It is being speculated that the company is going to offer the specifications of the Galaxy M31 launched last year in Galaxy F41. It is expected that this phone can enter the market around the price of Rs 15000. This phone can come in Black, Blue, and Green color options.