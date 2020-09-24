Samsung has confirmed the launch of it Galaxy F41 in India on October 8. South Korean brand Samsung is going to launch a new F-series of smartphones through this phone. The company has already released a teaser on its social media platforms. The Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone will have a 6000mAh battery and a Super AMOLED Infinity U display. A waterdrop notch will also be seen on the front of the phone. It will have a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash for photography. The rear fingerprint scanner can also be seen clearly.

Ready to Flaunt your Fun, Fabulous, Fantastic, and Funky side? It’s time to go #FullOn and live the life you want, without holding back. The #GalaxyF series is coming your way, stay tuned. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/9kHOYTUySF — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 22, 2020

Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch Date and Expected Price

According to the listing on Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy F41 will be launched in India on October 8 at 5.30 pm. Also, it is clear from the listing that in the Indian market, it will be made available for sale through Flipkart. In the front image, Infinity-U design and phone dual rear camera setup has been given. There is a fingerprint sensor in the back panel. It has also been clarified that this smartphone will get a powerful battery of 6,000mAh. However, other features have not been revealed yet. The new ‘Galaxy F’ series can be introduced especially keeping in mind the needs of the youth. According to the report, the price of this series of smartphones can be kept up to 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Expected Specifications

Talking about the Google Play listing, where the Galaxy F41 was shown to be equipped with the company’s own Exynos 9611 chipset, with which it was revealed that the ARM Mali G72 GPU was given. This Samsung phone was listed with 6 GB RAM on the listing. There was talk of giving Samsung One UI 2.0 with Android 10 OS on this phone. In this listing, a full HD + display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution was revealed in Samsung Galaxy F41. According to the leak, this phone will be available for sale in Black, Blue, and Green color options.

This upcoming smartphone was spotted on Geekbench listing equipped with the Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset with Android 10 OS. The listing revealed 6 GB RAM variant of the phone. On Geekbench, the Samsung Galaxy F41 was awarded 348 points in single-core and 1339 in multi-core. A report said that Samsung will bring the series to the offline segment after initially keeping it exclusively online.