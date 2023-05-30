Home

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to be Launched in India on June 6: Check Key Features

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to be Launched in India on June 6: Check Key Features

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is available for pre-reserve on May 30 via Flipkart and Samsung.com.

With Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, you can shoot smooth videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch Date: Samsung on Tuesday confirmed the launch of its upcoming Galaxy F54 5G in India and said the phone will be launched in the country on June 6. The company has also revealed some of the key features of the upcoming mid-range 5G phone. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be up for pre-reserve on May 30.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Check Details on Pre-Reserve Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is available for pre-reserve on May 30 via Flipkart and Samsung.com. Users can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G by paying a token amount of Rs 999 and avail benefits of Rs 2,000 when it goes up for pre-order.

You may like to read

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Check Key Features

Samsung said the new Galaxy F54 5G will revolutionize the camera experience for all and the mid-range phone features a 108-megapixel camera with support for OIS.

With Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, you can shoot smooth videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes.

Interestingly, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with a new Astrolapse feature, which was recently introduced with the flagship Galaxy S23 Series.

According to Samsung, the front camera of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G ensures that your selfies shine even in low-light conditions.

Other key features of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G include a Fun mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects.

Samsung Galaxy F54: Check Specifications

If leaks are to be believed, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is said to use the company’s Exynos 1380 processor under the hood. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G might have a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES