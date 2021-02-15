Samsung Galaxy F62: Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy F62 smartphone was finally launched in India on Monday, February 15. Galaxy F62 is the South Korean tech giant’s second smartphone in the F Series. Last year, the company had launched Galaxy F41. “We believe this is a winning proposition and Galaxy F62 will become a benchmark for speed by enabling our consumers to break barriers and live life Full-on,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement. Also Read - Apple Leads Global Tablet Market in 2020, Samsung 2nd

Samsung Galaxy F62: Price And Specifications

Priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, the device will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital Jio retail stores, Samsung.com as well as select retail stores from February 22, 12 noon.

The smartphone will be available in three colours — laser green, laser blue and laser grey. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a peak brightness of 420 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1.

Galaxy F62 comes with powerful 7000mAh battery. “For the first time ever, we have coupled the flagship Exynos 9825 processor with an industry-leading 7000mAh battery”, said the company. It comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that recharges the smartphone’s battery in less than 2 hours.

The device comes in a unique Laser Gradient design that has minimized bezels for an ergonomic grip and supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box. Galaxy F62 consumers also get AltZLife feature that enhances smartphone privacy level. With AltZLife, users can quickly and easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double-clicking on the power key.

Galaxy F62 sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, dedicated 5MP Macro lens and 5MP depth lens. The device also comes with 32MP front camera with 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.