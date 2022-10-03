New Delhi: Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Monday unveiled a new smartphone — Galaxy A04s — under Galaxy A series. As per news agency IANS report, it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery for Indian consumers. “The dual-SIM Galaxy A04s provides immersive viewing experience to Gen Z and young millennials who love binging on content,” the company said in a statement.Also Read - Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here

Samsung Galaxy A04s PRICE

The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,499 for 4GB+64GB variant. Also Read - Blocked on WhatsApp? Here's How to Find Out

Samsung Galaxy A04s COLOUR OPTION

It is available in three colours — black, copper and green.

How Can I BUY Samsung Galaxy A04s?

It is available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Specification, FEATURES Here

Galaxy A04s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

It is secured by Samsung Knox with side fingerprint scanner and comes with 64GB inbuilt storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

“Whether you are playing a game or binge-watching your favourite web series, the 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets allows you to completely immerse yourself in cinematic viewing,” the company added.

Galaxy A04s sports 50MP main camera and it also houses depth sensor and macro camera paired with f/2.4 lens to enable you to take detailed pictures even in close proximity.

The 5MP front camera is a treat for those looking for eye-catching selfies in high clarity.

The phone packs 5000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging that provides up to 2 days of battery backup.

It also comes with AI power management that detects and adjusts to your mobile usage habits for optimized battery life. With RAM Plus, the 4GB RAM can be expanded to 8GB RAM by utilising the internal ROM memory, the company added.

(With Inputs From IANS)