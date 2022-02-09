The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event is all set to begin shortly. Samsung will livestream the Galaxy Unpacked event on its official YouTube channel and the company’s social media handles at 8.30 pm IST. At the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, it is expected that Samsung would launch Galaxy S22 Pro 5G and Galaxy S22 5G overtaking the existing series of Galaxy S21.Also Read - Samsung To Hike Galaxy S22 Series Pricing Due To Global Chip Shortage: Report

Important to note that the company will launch the new Galaxy S22 series in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, New York, London and Dubai. It is expected to land in India later, probably in March 2022. The next generation Galaxy series will use the advanced versions of low-light smartphone photography. Also Read - How To Make UPI Payment Without Internet: A Step-By-Step Guide Here

According to the reports, both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones are said to offer similar specifications but with slight modifications. The regular model may feature a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus model could have a 6.6-inch display. Also Read - India- South Korea Trade Talks Today, Read Key Points Of This Bilateral Relationship Here

Both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones are reportedly likely to come with a Super AMOED 2X display from Samsung with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a 6.81-inch display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be powered by either Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 chipset that was launched recently, or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm.

All three smartphones may offer at least 8GB of RAM though the Plus and Ultra variants may have up to 12GB RAM. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to offer 1TB of internal storage, but only for select markets.