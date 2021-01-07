Technology giant Samsung on Thursday launched the Samsung Galaxy M02s smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 10,000, the latest Samsung smartphone is packed with 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone will be available in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Red. Also Read - Samsung's Galaxy S21 Launch Announced Officially, to be Unveiled on Jan 14

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and there's a triple camera setup at the back. Samsung Galaxy M02s features a waterdrop-style notch. The buyers must note that the phone will be available in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Red. It will go on sale via Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and key retail stores across India.

Here are some key specifications of the phone:

The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10-based Samsung One UI operating system.

It features a 6.5-inch (720×1,560 pixels) HD+ waterdrop-style notch TFT LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC with Adreno 506 GPU.

There’s up to 4GB of RAM on board and up to 64GB of internal storage options offered with the Samsung Galaxy M02s.

It supports microSD for expansion of storage (up to 1TB).