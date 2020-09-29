Tech company Samsung has reduced the price of its two budget segment smartphone due to the increasing competition in the market. The price of Samsung Galaxy M01 has been cut by Rs 1,000, while its upgraded version of Samsung Galaxy M11 has been reduced by Rs 500 in 3GB RAM variants and Rs 1,000 in 4GB RAM variants. The company introduced both these smartphones in the Indian market in June. Earlier, the company had reduced the price of 6 phones including the Samsung Galaxy A71 to Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A21s. This time the company has reduced the price of M-series. The smartphones in this series are known for their powerful batteries.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Updated Price

The price of the 3GB + 32GB variant of Samsung Galaxy M11 has been reduced by Rs 500. Now the price of this variant is Rs. 10,499. At the same time, the price of the 4GB + 64GB variant of the phone has been reduced by Rs 1000, after which its updated price is Rs 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

The Galaxy M11 has a 6.4-inch HD + LCD infinity-O display. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 450 processor, up to 4 GB of RAM, and up to 64 GB of internal storage. There are three cameras on the backside of the phone. These include 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera is 8 megapixels. This Samsung smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 15 W fast charging. This smartphone comes with Regional Alive Keyboard support which supports three Indian languages Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Updated Price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M01 smartphone has been reduced by Rs 400 and the updated price is Rs 7,999, whereas earlier it used to be Rs 8,399. This phone comes in only one variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in June. This smartphone has a 5.7-inch HD + Infinity-V display. It is powered by Snapdragon 439 processor, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB internal storage. Two sensors of 13 megapixels and 2 megapixels in the rear of the phone, while a 5-megapixel camera is provided in the front. This phone has a 4,000mAh battery.