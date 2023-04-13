Home

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Smartphone to Launch on April 17 in India. Features, How to Buy Here

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Smartphone Launch Date: One can purchase the new smartphone from the company's official website and online and offline stores.

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G on April 17 in India.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Smartphone Launch Date: Good news for tech lovers! Samsung on Thursday said that the company is set to launch its latest smartphone — Galaxy M14 5G, on April 17 in India. One can purchase the new smartphone from the company’s official website and online and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Smartphone Features

The Galaxy M14 has segment-leading features such as a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

The soon-to-launch smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery, and a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor.

The smartphone also supports 13 5G bands thus giving the best connectivity & superior 5G experience.

With a 6000 mAh battery lasting up to two days on a single charge, users can browse and binge non-stop without worrying about the battery, the company said news agency IANS reported. With the 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor, users will be able to multitask with ease and deliver lightning-fast speeds and smooth performance.

The Galaxy M14 supports Secure Folder powered by Samsung Knox, Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet and more that are unique to Samsung One UI, according to the company, IANS reported.

For customers to stay protected against threats and the latest features, the company stated that they will get Android 13 out of the box, up to two generations of OS Upgrades and up to four years of Security Updates.

(With Inputs From IANS)

