Samsung Galaxy M15 With 6000 mAh Battery Finally Launched; Check Features, Specifications, Other Details Here
The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G smartphone has just been launched, with impressive specs such as its large 6000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, and more. Know all about it here.
New Delhi: Samsung launched the Galaxy M15 smartphone in India on Monday, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor chipset with Mali-MP2 GPU and 8GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery capacity and 25W fast charging support, making the M15 a powerful contender in the market.
Here are the complete details on the Samsung Galaxy M15 smartphone, including specs, features, etc.
Samsung Galaxy M15: Features and Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G has been recently launched with impressive features and specifications, such as:
- Display: The Galaxy M15 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, offering smooth performance for various tasks
- Memory: Comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot
- Cameras: Equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls
- Battery: Boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery capacity with support for 25W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage
- Connectivity: Supports dual SIM (nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C connectivity options.
Samsung Galaxy M15: Availability and Price
The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G has been unveiled in select global markets, featuring an octa-core chipset, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, making it a competitive option in the smartphone market. However, the Galaxy M15 has not been confirmed to be launched in India yet. However, according to a report by Quint, the Galaxy M15 is a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy F15, which started at Rs 11,999 in India.
Latest Samsung Launches In India
Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series, consisting of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra earlier on January 31, 2024, and is known for its emphasis on AI-powered features. While there haven’t been additional major launches yet, rumours suggest Samsung usually releases foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip in the late summer, so we can expect more announcements around that time.
