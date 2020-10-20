Samsung has reduced the price of both variants of its popular mid-range smartphone Galaxy M21 forever. This popular mid-range smartphone from Samsung can be purchased for less than the new price from Samsung.com or Amazon under the festive season sale for the next few days.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Updated Price

After the price cut, the price of the variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage of the phone has been reduced from Rs 14,499 to Rs 13,999. At the same time, you can now buy variants of its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 16,499. The new prices are applicable from October 15.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Offer Price

Under the festive season sale on the website of Amazon and Samsung, 4 GB RAM variant of Galaxy M21 is available for Rs 12,499 and 6 GB RAM variant for Rs 14,999. Bank offers are also available with this. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale till 23 October, while Samsung’s Grand Diwali Sale will run till 22 October.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications

The phone has a 6.40 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution. This phone coming with 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage has an Exynos 9611 SoC processor. As an OS, OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 has been given in this phone.

There are three rear cameras in this phone for photography which includes an 8 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera with a 48 megapixel primary camera. This phone has a 20 megapixel camera for selfie. This phone, which comes with micro SD card support, has a 6000mAh battery.

For Purchase of Samsung Galaxy M21 Click Here