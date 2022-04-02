New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India, specifications, and availability details have been announced as the smartphone goes official in India on Saturday. The key highlights of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G include big battery capacity, 120Hz display and a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. The banner image of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G suggests many firsts in its segment. It will use a 5nm chipset and 6,000mAh battery in the phone. It will also feature the voice focus technology as well.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes in two colour options — Green and Blue The base 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999 The 8GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 20,499. Samsung is also offering introductory prices of Rs 17,999 and 19,999, respectively. The regular sale will begin on April 8 via Amazon and Samsung India stores. The Galaxy A73 5G will go on sale in India on the same day. Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G include up to Rs. 2,000 instant cashback for customers purchasing with ICICI Bank cards. The phone will also be available with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

If awesome is what you’re doing, take it a notch up with the Galaxy A Series. Keep going even in low light as the OIS Camera ensures blur free and bright videos. Worry no more from spills and splashes as it’s water and dust resistant with IP67. pic.twitter.com/qyBakvZ7Jx — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 2, 2022

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy M33 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity-V display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It carries an unnamed octa-core 5nm Exynos processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. With Samsung’s RAM Plus feature, the RAM on the Galaxy M33 5G can be virtually extended by up to 16GB using its inbuilt storage. Other features of the Galaxy M33 5G phone include Voice Focus. This aims to cut loud background noise and amplifies the receiver’s voice while the user is talking on the phone. The phone comes with reverse charging support and 25W fast charging. The smartphone has Power Cool Tech to ensure there are no heating issues in the device even after hours of usage. Mainly designed for mobile gamers and heavy video callers, this technology prevents over heating.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Camera