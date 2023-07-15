Home

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Goes On Sale. Check Price, Features, Specifications Here

As an introductory offer, Galaxy M34 5G will be available for customers at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G goes on sale

Samsung Galaxy M Series Update: Good news for technology lovers. Samsung’s latest addition to its Galaxy M series — Galaxy M34 5G went on sale in India starting from Saturday, July 15 onwards. As an introductory offer, Galaxy M34 5G will be available for customers at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant with select bank cards.

The device will be available in three colours — Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue. One can purchase the Galaxy M34 5G from the company’s official website. You can even buy from select online and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Smartphone Price

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price: Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price: Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Specifications, Features

As per the news agency IANS report, the device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness.

Camera Quality: The new smartphone features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes.

The new smartphone features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. On the front, it houses a 13MP high-resolution front camera.

Battery Backup : It packs a 6000mAh battery and is said to provide battery life that lasts up to two days.

: It packs a 6000mAh battery and is said to provide battery life that lasts up to two days. It sports Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects to allow customers to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

It is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1280 chipset making it fast and super power-efficient.

Further, the company said that it will provide four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come., IANS reported.

(With Inputs From IANS)

