Samsung Galaxy M34 5G To Launch In India Soon, Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 20,000

It is expected that Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will feature a massive display and battery, which was also the case with the older version.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to come with a 6.6 FHD+ display along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is likely to be launched in India soon as the smartphone has been spotted on the company’s official website. The listing of Galaxy M series phone is also live on the platform with its model number. However, it is not clear when the smartphone will be launched.

It is interesting to note that Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has just recently received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, which suggests that the launch event is imminent.

Tipster Yogesh Brar in a post stated that Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will launch soon and that it will be priced under Rs 20,000 segment.

It is expected that Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will feature a massive display and battery, which was also the case with the older version. Earlier Galaxy M33 came with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen and a 6,000mAh battery under the hood. However, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G could also be powered by the company’s Exynos processor, similar to the Galaxy M33.

The new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to come with a 6.6 FHD+ display along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone is also expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset which may come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. The phone might also be powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and would run on Android 13-based OneUI 5 custom skin out of the box.

It is expected that the phone may get a triple rear camera with a 48 MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5 MP macro sensor. For the purpose of selfies and video calls, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G may also get a 13 MP front camera with a punch-hole display.

However, the company has not confirmed the speculative details about the phone but it is assumed that the phone launch in India will happen sooner than anticipated.

