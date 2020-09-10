Samsung has launched its Galaxy M51 with a massive battery of 7000mah. It is the world’s first smartphone to be launched with such a large battery capacity. The Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India is set at Rs 24,999. Along with a large 7000mAh battery, a quad rear camera and a punch-hole display design is given in Galaxy M51. Samsung Galaxy M51 will be competing in the market with smartphones like OnePlus Nord and Vivo V19. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 To Launch Today in India – Check Expected M51 Price, Specifications, and Other Details

Samsung Galaxy M51 Price

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in the Indian market in two variants. The phone’s 6 GB RAM model costs Rs 24,999, while the 8 GB RAM model costs Rs 26,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7000mah Battery to Launch in India: Check Specifications, Price, Camera Features

This new smartphone from Samsung has 128 GB storage, which can be increased to 512 GB with a micro-SD card. The phone has a 7000mAh battery, which supports 25 watts of fast charging and reverse charging. Samsung claims that the Galaxy M51 battery can be charged from 0-100% in 115 minutes. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 to Launch Soon in India: Know Details, Specifications, Camera Features

Samsung Galaxy M51 Sale and Offer Details

The first sale of Galaxy M51 will begin on September 18 at 12 noon. It can be purchased from Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail stores. Under the launch offer, you will get a discount of 2 thousand rupees on purchasing the phone by paying with HDFC bank cards. This offer is for customers buying the phone from Amazon between 18-20 September.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android 10 based One UI Core 2.1. It has a 6.7-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC processor and up to 8 GB of RAM.

On camera front, the Galaxy M51 has 4 cameras at the back. These include 12 megapixels, 5 megapixels and three others 5-megapixel sensors along with a 64-megapixel primary camera. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for selfie and video calling. The front and rear camera setup is like Samsung Galaxy M31s. The phone comes in Electric Blue and Celestial Black color options.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.