Samsung Galaxy M51 in India: Samsung is launching its most awaited strong battery smartphone in India today as Samsung Galaxy M51 at 12PM through a live dedicated page. The smartphone was launched in Germany last week and it might be different from its European variant. Samsung is doing special experiment with its M-series and its devices are going to be the most powerful in terms of battery backup. Last year, the company brought new phones with 6000mAh batteries and now the world’s first 7000mAh phone is going to be a part of this series. Galaxy M51 has been listed on Amazon India website and all the features of this phone have been revealed before the launch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 Launches With 7000mah Battery, Quad Rear Cameras: Check Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications (Expected)

The company recently launched the Galaxy M31S with a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Now Samsung is launching Galaxy M51 with 7000mah battery in India. According to the report so far, the Galaxy M51 will have four rear cameras, of which the main camera will be 64 megapixels. The phone might power by the Snapdragon 730G processor along with volume and power buttons on the right edge of the screen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7000mah Battery to Launch in India: Check Specifications, Price, Camera Features

It is being said that this phone of Samsung will get 6.67-inch full HD plus AMOLED display. Apart from this, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor can be found in the phone with 8 GB of RAM. Android 110 will be available in the phone. In Europe, this device has been launched with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage of the device can also be increased with the help of MicroSD card. The remaining variants of the device from the company and the price announcement in India will be made during the launch on 10 September. This phone buyers will be able to buy from Amazon and Samsung’s official site. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 to Launch Soon in India: Know Details, Specifications, Camera Features

Samsung Galaxy M51 Expected Price

The South Korean company is going to launch its powerful phone Galaxy M51 in India on 10 September. Before this, the ‘Monster Battery’ of the phone is being teased and the price of this phone can be between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Battery Features

Samsung has equipped this smartphone with massive battery of 7000mah, the largest battery in any smartphone until now. Powerful battery of the phone will also be supported with 25W fast charging and it will also support reverse charging. Users will be able to use this phone as a power bank when needed. Amazon confirms that there will be a 25W fast charger bundled inside the box.