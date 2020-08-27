Samsung Galaxy M51 to Launch Soon in India: South Korea’s smartphone company Samsung may soon add a new phone in the M-series. Leaks and details associated with the new Samsung Galaxy M51 have been surfacing for quite some time and it has been reported that the phone may come with powerful specifications. Galaxy M51, which comes with 7000mAh battery, has been teased officially on Amazon India. The phone can be launched in early September and its microsite has gone live.

The microsite seen on the shopping platform Amazon has confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will be in the market soon and the company is sharing the tagline ‘Meanest Monster Ever’ with it. Another image shows that the Infinity-O display on the front side of the phone will be found with a punch-hole design in the center. The launch date of Galaxy M51 is not yet revealed but it can be launched in the market next month.

It is reported that Samsung will launch the Galaxy M51 smartphone under the M series. The Samsung Galaxy M51 goes live on Russia’s website. The Galaxy M51 will get a 7000mAh jumbo battery. It is noted that Samsung has introduced all the phones of the Galaxy M series with a large battery. The company recently launched the Galaxy M31S with a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

It is being said that Samsung Galaxy M51 will be given Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. Generally, a 6,000mAh battery has been given in many of Samsung’s smartphones, but the 7,000mAh battery is currently available only in select smartphones. According to the leak, the 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display will be given in the Galaxy M51. Apart from this, there is also news of getting 25W fast charge support on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Camera

The primary camera of this smartphone will be 64Megapixel. This phone has been spotted on the benchmark platform Geekbench some time back. It is also clear from the listing here that 8GB of RAM will be given in one variant of this phone. Since the Galaxy M series is quite popular in the market here, the company can benefit from it.