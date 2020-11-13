Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 smartphone starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Realme 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 7i Launches With Quad Camera, Punch Hole Display Design: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 AMOLED+ with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy M51 weighs 213 g and the Realme 7 measures 196.5g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 Launches With 7000mah Battery, Quad Rear Cameras: Check Price, Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Realme 7 To Go on Sale Today in India via Amazon and Realme.com – Check Realme 7 Price, Specifications

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB will be priced Rs.24999. The price of Realme 7 of 6GB + 64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 has a 64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, Macro lens, B&W Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7000mah as compared to the battery of Realme 7 of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. The Realme 7 runs on Android v10 (Q).