South Korean smartphone company Samsung has introduced a new smartphone Galaxy M51 in Germany. Although the company has not launched it officially, pre-orders are being taken for it in the country. The biggest feature of the Galaxy M51 is the 7,000mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support. This latest smartphone by Samsung flaunts a punch-hole display, a quad rear camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Samsung has already given us a glimpse of Samsung Galaxy M51 India’s launch on Amazon. Now the recent development showcases the phone will launch in India on September 10. The price of Galaxy M51 in Germany is 360 Euro. If it is converted into an Indian price, then it is Rs 31,400. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 to Launch Soon in India: Know Details, Specifications, Camera Features

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display. It has a five-hole selfie camera runs on an octa-core processor. However, it is not clear, yet which processor has been given in Galaxy M51 by Samsung. The reports say that the company could launch this smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730SoC. Samsung Galaxy M51 has 128GB of storage with 6GB of RAM. The smartphones run on Android 10 based company’s ONE UI. Its battery is 7,000 mAh and a 25W quick charge is also supported with it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sale’s First Offer – Check Specifications, Price, Offer

Samsung Galaxy M51 Camera Features

For photography, the Galaxy M51 has four rear cameras. The primary lens is a 64-megapixel with an f/1.8 lens, the other is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens that offers a 123-degree field-of-view. There are a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. For selfie, this smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Samsung to Make All Smart Watches in India, Unveils 1st Desi Device | Read Here

Samsung Galaxy M51 Price

The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 in Germany is EUR 360 (roughly Rs 31,500) and is available now for pre-order on Samsung’s official website in Germany. The phone is launched in black and white colors and packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.