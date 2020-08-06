In the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, the company has launched its most awaited smartphones Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and their prices have been announced in India. The price of Galaxy Note 20 will start from Rs 77,999 in India. The company has started taking pre-bookings for these smartphones. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will be available in India for whopping Rs 1,04,999. Also Read - Samsung Mobile Ranked India's Most Popular Brand

Pre-bookings for these smartphones can be made from Samsung’s website or leading retail stores. Samsung has said that customers will get the benefit of Rs 7,000 on pre-booking of Galaxy Note 20. If you make a pre-booking of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, then there can be an advantage of up to Rs 10,000. The company has said that these benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shot and can buy other products of the company. These include Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, and Galaxy Tabs. Also Read - Samsung Pay launched in India, UPI integration in beta phase presently

Apart from these offers, cashback will also be available on purchases made through HDFC debit or credit card. Cashback of Rs 6,000 will be available on the purchase of Galaxy Note 20, while cashback of Rs 9,000 will be available on the purchase of Note 20 Pro. Under the exchange offer, you can get a discount of Rs 5,000 by exchanging old Galaxy smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 7 explosions cause announced officially, Galaxy S8 to not debut at MWC 2017

Both these smartphones feature 4G and 5G connectivity. The company has launched many other devices in the international market. Talking about Galaxy Note 20 series, then S Pen support has been given as a special feature in it. The series will be made available for sale in the US from August 21. Note 20 series smartphones have been given many features such as triple rear camera setup up to 108 megapixels, S Pen, and strong battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This smartphone works on the Samsung Exynos 990 chipset. But in China and the US, it has been introduced with the Snapdragon 865+. MicroSD card slot was not provided in this smartphone. For photography, it has a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. It has 12MP primary camera, 64MP secondary camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor. While the phone has a 10MP selfie camera. For power backup, it has a 4,300mAh battery, which comes with 25W fast charging support.

This phone running on One UI based on Android 10 OS has a 4300mAh battery and supports fast charging support. For charging, it has a USB-C charging port. The special feature of the phone is that it also supports wireless charging. The phone gets IP 68 to avoid water and dust. The phone has a special S Pen, comes with a latency of 26 milliseconds. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 measures 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm and 192g. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Specifications:

This phone has a 6.9-inch AMOLED WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic 2x Curved Display with 3088×1440 pixels resolution. The phone comes with an aspect ratio of 19.3: 9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This phone with 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options have Snapdragon 865+ SoC processor. This phone comes in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB RAM options.

The triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has two 12-megapixel cameras with a 108-megapixel primary lens. The phone has a 10-megapixel camera for selfies. The S Pen 9 given in the phone comes with a latency of milliseconds. To give power to the phone, it has a 4500mAh battery, which supports fast wired and wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra measures 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 208g. The phone comes with a Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, and Ambient Light sensor. The S pen comes with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra performs Bixby Vision, Glance, Magnify, PENUP, Coloring, AR Doodle, and Write on the calendar. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in Aura Black, Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Red color options.