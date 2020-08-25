Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series to Launch Today in India: Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event held last month. After a long wait, two smartphones of this series, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, will be launched in the Indian market today i.e. on August 25. You can watch the launch event of Galaxy Note 20 series live on the official website of the company. Apart from this, the launch event will also be livestream on the official YouTube channel. The company has already announced that these smartphones will be made available for sale in India through Amazon.in. The launch event of the Galaxy Note 20 series can be viewed live via online streaming.

Are you ready for #GalaxyPowerfest? You don’t want to miss out on this one. Catch the India launch of #GalaxyNote20 series LIVE on Aug 25 at 12 Noon on Samsung India YouTube channel. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/HCjxA504Yb — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 23, 2020

Both Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphones work on Exynos 990 chipset and have been introduced on Android 10 OS. It has features such as triple rear camera and punch hole design. Also, S Pen support is also present with many special features. For photography, it has a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. It has 12MP primary camera, 64MP secondary camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor. While the phone has a 10MP selfie camera. Screenshot can be captured with the help of S Pen. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh battery. It has a 6.9-inch QHD + Dynamic AMOLED display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch FullHD + display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung has already revealed the price of its latest smartphones Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in India. According to the company, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs 77,999. This smartphone can be purchased in Mystic Green, Gray, Blue and Bronze color options. On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 1,04,999. It is expected that the sale of these two smartphones will begin on August 28 on the e-commerce site Amazon India.