Home

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently 64 percent off on Amazon.com. Grab it before it goes

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently 64 percent off on Amazon.com. Grab it before it goes

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently 64% discounted on Amazon. A premium smartphone which generally costs Rs. 74,990 can be availed on Amazon for less than Rs. 35000. The deal is only valid for today.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone on March 31, 2021. This model comes packed with a 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Super AMOLED Display and offers 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. A 4500 mAh battery powers it. The phone runs on Android v11.

The smartphone has a Single camera configuration with a 12MP + 8MP + 12MP primary sensor. The smartphone has a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

You may like to read

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage,2G ,3G, 4G, and 5G LTE. Fingerprint sensor On-screen. and USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently 64% discounted on Amazon. A premium smartphone which generally costs Rs. 74,990 can be availed on Amazon for less than Rs. 35000. The deal is only valid for today.

There are 3 different variants of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, each with its own set of discounts as stated below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Mint)

Deal price: 31,999

Previous price: 74,990

Total discount: 42,991

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy)

Deal price: 31,999

Previous price: 74,999

Total discount: 43,000

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender)

Deal price: 34,999

Previous price: 74,999

Total discount: 40,000

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES