The South Korean technology giant Samsung is all set to raise curtain from its much-awaited smartphone Galaxy S21 today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The company is also expected to launch its latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS wireless earbuds and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker at today’s event. Also Read - You Can Pre-reserve Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 in India, Here's How

People who are interested to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event live can see it on the company’s YouTube channel. The event will also be live-streamed via Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com sites. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s Launched in India With 5000mAh Battery, Triple Cameras | Check Other Features Here

The launch event will kick off at 10:AM EST, which is 8:30PM in India. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series price could start from EUR 849, which is around Rs 75,600 in India. Also Read - Samsung's Galaxy S21 Launch Announced Officially, to be Unveiled on Jan 14

Here are the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 series:

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to come with Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets and with Snapdragon 888 in the US. The Galaxy S21 could have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X screen, the Galaxy S21+ may a 6.7-inch panel and the Ultra model is said to have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to launch with a 64MP rear sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP wide-angle lens. The Ultra version might arrive with a 108MP sensor, a 12MP camera, a 10MP sensor with a telephoto lens on top. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ could feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra may have a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The regular version is rumoured to sport a 4,000mAh battery, the Plus model could feature a 4,800mAh unit and the Ultra version may have a 5,000mAh battery.