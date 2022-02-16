South Korean Technology giant Samsung is set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India on February 17. According to the company, the series will have the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 as well as Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra that all were unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last week.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ And S22 Ultra Launched With AMOLED Display, Checkout All Features, Specs And Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch will take place at 12:30pm on Thursday, February 17. The launch will be livestreamed through Samsung India's social media channels, the company said in its announcement.

Here are the expected features and price:

The new range comes as the successor to the Galaxy S21 series that was launched last year.

Among other models, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the best of Galaxy Note family to the Galaxy S series by providing integrated S Pen support.

The buyers must note that Samsung will officially reveal the India price of the Galaxy S22 series at the launch event.

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 would come at a starting price of Rs. 69,900, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would debut at an initial price of Rs. 1,09,900.

Last week, Samsung started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy S22 series in the country. Customers can pre-reserve the phones by paying an upfront amount of Rs. 1,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 debuted last week at a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900), while the Galaxy S22+ came with an initial price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 75,000), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 90,000) in the US.