South Korean Technology giant Samsung is set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India on February 17. According to the company, the series will have the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 as well as Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra that all were unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last week.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ And S22 Ultra Launched With AMOLED Display, Checkout All Features, Specs And Price
Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch will take place at 12:30pm on Thursday, February 17. The launch will be livestreamed through Samsung India’s social media channels, the company said in its announcement. Also Read - Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series: New Camera With Advanced Nightography, Faster Chip, More
Here are the expected features and price:
- The new range comes as the successor to the Galaxy S21 series that was launched last year.
- Among other models, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the best of Galaxy Note family to the Galaxy S series by providing integrated S Pen support.
- The buyers must note that Samsung will officially reveal the India price of the Galaxy S22 series at the launch event.
- Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 would come at a starting price of Rs. 69,900, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would debut at an initial price of Rs. 1,09,900.
Last week, Samsung started taking pre-reservations for the Galaxy S22 series in the country. Customers can pre-reserve the phones by paying an upfront amount of Rs. 1,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Series To Launch Today | Where To Watch, Expected Features, Prices
Samsung Galaxy S22 debuted last week at a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900), while the Galaxy S22+ came with an initial price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 75,000), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 90,000) in the US.