Samsung Smartphones: South Korean technology giant Samsung has raised curtain from its most anticipated Galaxy S22 series in India. The latest Galaxy S22 series features three new smartphones; Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. To recall, the company had earlier launched the series on February 9 in selected markets.
Samsung newly launched Galaxy S22 series come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the Indian market. The pre-order for the Galaxy S22 series begins on February 23.
Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ And S22 Ultra Launched With AMOLED Display, Checkout All Features, Specs And Price
All You Need To Know About the Latest Smartphones:
- The Galaxy S22 smartphone series is focused on low-light photography.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 10MP front camera.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger
- Samsung S22 Plus gets a 4,500mAh battery and 45W charger.
- The smartphones run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.
- Galaxy S22 has a 6.1 inch display
- S22 Plus gets a 6.6 inch AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at ₹84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and the 8GB/256GB model will be available at ₹88,999.
- The Galaxy S22 got a price tag of ₹72,999 for the 8GB/128GB base variant. The 8GB/256GB phone will sell at ₹76,999.
- Both these smartphones come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green colours.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung also launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra with built-in S-Pen, available in three colours.
- It gets a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and 120Hz refresh rate.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features 108MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens.
- It has a 40MP front camera for selfies. It gets a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W charger in the box.
- It also runs on Samsung’s One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultras comes in two variants as well.
- The 12GB/256GB basic model will retail at ₹1,09,999 and the 12GB/512GB variant is priced at ₹1,18,999.
- It comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black (512GB variant) and the 256GB model will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.