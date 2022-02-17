Samsung Smartphones: South Korean technology giant Samsung has raised curtain from its most anticipated Galaxy S22 series in India. The latest Galaxy S22 series features three new smartphones; Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. To recall, the company had earlier launched the series on February 9 in selected markets.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Set To Launch in India On This Date

Samsung newly launched Galaxy S22 series come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the Indian market. The pre-order for the Galaxy S22 series begins on February 23.

The rules have been broken.

Welcome to the epic standard of smartphones. #GalaxyS22 Ultra #SamsungUnpacked Learn more: https://t.co/yCgtPAqimD pic.twitter.com/lPd14b1v9a — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 9, 2022

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ And S22 Ultra Launched With AMOLED Display, Checkout All Features, Specs And Price

All You Need To Know About the Latest Smartphones:

The Galaxy S22 smartphone series is focused on low-light photography.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 have a 10MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery along with a 25W charger

Samsung S22 Plus gets a 4,500mAh battery and 45W charger.

The smartphones run on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

Galaxy S22 has a 6.1 inch display

S22 Plus gets a 6.6 inch AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at ₹84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and the 8GB/256GB model will be available at ₹88,999.

The Galaxy S22 got a price tag of ₹72,999 for the 8GB/128GB base variant. The 8GB/256GB phone will sell at ₹76,999.

Both these smartphones come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra