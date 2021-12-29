Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung, which is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S-series flagship lineup, may launch the top-end model — Galaxy S22 Ultra — with 1TB internal storage. According to GizmoChina, it is likely that the 1TB internal storage model will come packed with 16GB RAM. There will also be a 12GB RAM model and three other internal storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.Also Read - Samsung Working on Tri Folding Smartphone: Report

This won’t be the first time Samsung will offer a 1TB storage version for its smartphone. A couple of years back, in 2019, the company had launched the Galaxy S10 Plus with 1TB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot, the report said. Also Read - Xiaomi Watch S1 to Launch on Tuesday: Report

Further, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with a dedicated slot for storing the S-Pen stylus. The upcoming flagship lineup is expected to include the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. All the models in the series is likely to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. Also Read - Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to Launch in India on Jan 6 | Check Specifications Here

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the upcoming smartphone series Indian variant is likely to skip the next-gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region.

The report mentioned that the company hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.