Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus Now Starts At Rs 64,999, Rs 84,999 With Discount Offers
The Galaxy S23, which was earlier priced at Rs 74,999, is now priced at Rs 64,999. Here are details on the all prices of S23 Plus Ultra and their features.
New Delhi: Samsung is gearing up to add the Galaxy S24 series to its collection of flagship phones, therefore making the predecessor yet powerful Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus cheaper for its customers to buy. The Galaxy S23, which was earlier priced at Rs 74,999, is now priced at Rs 64,999. The subsequent Galaxy S23 Plus too, has received a price cut. Here are more details on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Samsung flagship device.
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus Discounted Price
Samsung Galaxy S23
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 64,999 (previously Rs 74,999)
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999 (previously Rs 79,999)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 84,999 (previously Rs 94,999)
- 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 94,999 (previously Rs 1,04,999)
Offers
- HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI and Credit Card Full Swipe: Additional instant discount of ₹10,000 on all variants (bringing the effective price down further)
- Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 15,000 on select older Samsung smartphones
- Flipkart and Amazon: Additional cashback and discounts offered by these e-commerce platforms
Where to Buy
- Flipkart is the official retailer for the S23 series in India. Offers exclusive early access for Flipkart Plus members on January 13th.
- Amazon also offers competitive pricing and additional discounts on select variants.
- Samsung India Website: Buyers can also purchase directly from Samsung for the official warranty and additional bundle offers.
- Authorised Samsung Retailers: Find stores near you on the Samsung India website.
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra Features
|Feature
|Galaxy S23
|Galaxy S23 Plus
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Display
|6.1″ FHD+ 120Hz
|6.6″ FHD+ 120Hz
|6.8″ QHD+ 120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (slightly overclocked)
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB/12GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|256GB/512GB
|256GB/512GB/1TB
|Rear Camera
|Triple: 50MP main, 10MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
|Triple: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
|Quad: 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope telephoto
|Front Camera
|10MP
|12MP
|12MP
|Battery
|3900mAh
|4700mAh
|5000mAh
|S Pen Support
|No
|No
|Yes
|Price
|Starts at Rs 64,999
|Starts at Rs 84,999
|Starts at Rs 1,19,999
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also came to news, where a Flipkart seller accidentally placed the product at Rs 74,999, which was taken down by the retail website soon after. However, the smartphone is still available at a discounted price of Rs 1,19,999 on Flipkart and Samsung retail stores.
