Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus Now Starts At Rs 64,999, Rs 84,999 With Discount Offers

The Galaxy S23, which was earlier priced at Rs 74,999, is now priced at Rs 64,999. Here are details on the all prices of S23 Plus Ultra and their features.

The Galaxy S23 series is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart.

New Delhi: Samsung is gearing up to add the Galaxy S24 series to its collection of flagship phones, therefore making the predecessor yet powerful Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus cheaper for its customers to buy. The Galaxy S23, which was earlier priced at Rs 74,999, is now priced at Rs 64,999. The subsequent Galaxy S23 Plus too, has received a price cut. Here are more details on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Samsung flagship device.

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus Discounted Price

Samsung Galaxy S23

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 64,999 (previously Rs 74,999)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999 (previously Rs 79,999)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 84,999 (previously Rs 94,999)

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 94,999 (previously Rs 1,04,999)

Offers

HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI and Credit Card Full Swipe: Additional instant discount of ₹10,000 on all variants (bringing the effective price down further)

Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 15,000 on select older Samsung smartphones

Flipkart and Amazon: Additional cashback and discounts offered by these e-commerce platforms

Where to Buy

Flipkart is the official retailer for the S23 series in India. Offers exclusive early access for Flipkart Plus members on January 13th.

Amazon also offers competitive pricing and additional discounts on select variants.

Samsung India Website: Buyers can also purchase directly from Samsung for the official warranty and additional bundle offers.

Authorised Samsung Retailers: Find stores near you on the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra Features

Feature Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus Galaxy S23 Ultra Display 6.1″ FHD+ 120Hz 6.6″ FHD+ 120Hz 6.8″ QHD+ 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (slightly overclocked) RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB/512GB 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear Camera Triple: 50MP main, 10MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto Triple: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto Quad: 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP periscope telephoto Front Camera 10MP 12MP 12MP Battery 3900mAh 4700mAh 5000mAh S Pen Support No No Yes Price Starts at Rs 64,999 Starts at Rs 84,999 Starts at Rs 1,19,999

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also came to news, where a Flipkart seller accidentally placed the product at Rs 74,999, which was taken down by the retail website soon after. However, the smartphone is still available at a discounted price of Rs 1,19,999 on Flipkart and Samsung retail stores.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.