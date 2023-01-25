Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra Europe Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch Event

Home

New Delhi: South Korean technology Samsung is likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. According to reports, the launch event is expected to witness the debut of the base Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Over the past several months, the series has been subjected to a number of leaks and rumours. The company itself teased has teased the Ultra version to have a powerful night camera.

Notably, there has been multiple reports and leaks that have revealed the price, design and specification details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Now, a tipster has now leaked the expected prices of the S23 series in Europe.

The 8GB+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 85,000)

The 8GB+256GB variant will be available at EUR 1019 (roughly Rs. 90,400).

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ with the 8GB+256GB configuration will be priced at EUR 1209 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200)

The 8GB+512GB variant of the plus model will be priced at EUR 1329 (roughly Rs. 1,17,900)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8GB+256GB variant will be available at the price of EUR 1409 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000)

The 12GB+512GB variant of the same will be priced at EUR 1589 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000)

It is worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company’s flagship smartphone for 2022, was priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 1,18,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option.

The base Galaxy S23 in Germany and the Benelux region is EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 84,200)

The expected price for the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the same region is EUR 1399 (roughly Rs. 1,24,100).

In a previous report, it was suggested that the models could be available in four colour options – Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. An older report suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could pack Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.