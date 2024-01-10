Home

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Now Starts At Rs 54,999: Check Discount, Bank Offers

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Now Starts At Rs 54,999: Check Discount, Bank Offers

Samsung slashed prices on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the premium phone, S23 Ultra, with the series now starting at just Rs 54,999. Check here for details.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now on sale starting at Rs 1,24,999 with a flat Rs 25,000 discount on Samsung official website.q

New Delhi: Samsung has just announced a huge price discount on its flagship phone series, the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the premium phone, S23 Ultra. The discounted sale was announced ahead of the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Here is how you can avail of the offer.

Trending Now

Price Discount and Availability

Here’s a breakdown of all of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series variant prices with the applicable bank offers and how to avail them:

You may like to read

Galaxy S23:

Purchase Price: Rs 54,990 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) on Amazon; Rs 59,990 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) on official Samsung website.

Rs 54,990 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) on Amazon; Rs 59,990 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) on official Samsung website. Bank Offers: HDFC Bank Credit Card: Flat ₹8,000 instant discount on transactions above ₹30,000. ICICI Bank Credit Card: Up to ₹8,000 cashback on transactions above ₹30,000. SBI Bank Credit Card: Up to 10% instant discount on transactions above ₹50,000.

How to Avail: Purchase the Galaxy S23 using the eligible bank card at checkout on the respective online store (Amazon, Samsung website). Ensure the transaction amount meets the minimum requirement for the offer. The discount or cashback will be automatically applied at checkout.



Galaxy S23 Plus:

Purchase Price: Rs 79,990 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) and Rs 94,990 (8 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) on official Samsung website.

Rs 79,990 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) and Rs 94,990 (8 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) on official Samsung website. Bank Offers: HDFC Bank Credit Card: Flat ₹8,000 instant discount on transactions above ₹30,000. ICICI Bank Credit Card: Up to ₹8,000 cashback on transactions above ₹30,000. SBI Bank Credit Card: Up to 10% instant discount on transactions above ₹50,000.

How to Avail: Purchase the Galaxy S23 Plus using the eligible bank card at checkout on the respective online store (Amazon, Samsung website). Ensure the transaction amount meets the minimum requirement for the offer. The discount or cashback will be automatically applied at checkout.



Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Purchase Price: Rs 124,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage); Rs 1,39,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) and Rs 1,54,999 (12 GB RAM + 1 TB Storage) on Samsung website with a flat ₹25,000 discount

Rs 124,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage); Rs 1,39,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) and Rs 1,54,999 (12 GB RAM + 1 TB Storage) on Samsung website with a flat ₹25,000 discount Additional Bank Offers: HDFC Bank Credit Card: Flat ₹8,000 instant discount on transactions above ₹30,000 (on top of the existing ₹25,000 discount). ICICI Bank Credit Card: Up to ₹8,000 cashback on transactions above ₹30,000 (on top of the existing ₹25,000 discount). SBI Bank Credit Card: Up to 10% instant discount on transactions above ₹50,000 (on top of the existing ₹25,000 discount).

How to Avail: Purchase the Galaxy S23 Ultra using the eligible bank card at checkout on the respective online store (Amazon, Samsung website). Ensure the transaction amount meets the minimum requirement for the offer. The discount or cashback will be automatically applied at checkout.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.