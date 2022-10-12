New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — Galaxy S23 Ultra — with a 5,000mAh battery. A tipster shared a real-life image of the upcoming S23 Ultra’s battery, reports GSMArena. The device is rumoured to have a new ‘ISOCELL 200MP’ sensor for its main camera.Also Read - India Plans to Ask Apple, Samsung To Prioritise 5G Software Upgrades in Crucial Meeting Tomorrow: Report

The smartphone might have the same 10MP periscope as its predecessors. It is expected to come with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display and a faster fingerprint scanner, the report said. Also Read - Samsung Launches World’s First 55-inch Odyssey Ark Gaming Display In India

Earlier, the device was reported to be offering 25W fast charging support. It is expected that the S23 Ultra will receive some minor improvements over the S22 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Plans to Unveil Affordable Galaxy A54 Smartphone Next Year

The screen will be curved, and the 40MP front camera will have a hole-punch cutout in the top centre. A new 200MP main camera could be on the back. The device might house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Another report mentioned that the South Korean tech giant is planning to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year. By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.