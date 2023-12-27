Home

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Details Leaked: Check Expected Release Date, Features, Price Details

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

New Delhi: Tech giant Samsung is gearing up for its flagship smartphone launch event, expected in January 2024, where the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series will take center stage. While Samsung is yet to confirm the details officially, leaks and rumors have fans eager with what the new generation of Galaxy S phones might hold. This article explores the speculated release date, rumoured features, specifications, and pricing of the Galaxy S24 series, particularly focusing on the top-of-the-line model – the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Series Release Date:

Reports suggest a launch date in the second or third week of January 2024, potentially coinciding with a Galaxy Unpacked event. Pre-orders could follow immediately, with the phones arriving in stores shortly after.

Samsung is expected to unveil three models in the S24 series – the standard Galaxy S24, the slightly larger Galaxy S24+, and the feature-packed Galaxy S24 Ultra. While rumors have focused primarily on the Ultra, details about the other two models are also emerging.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Speculated Features and Specs

Display: The Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Processor: A powerhouse Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip is rumored to power the Ultra, promising significant performance improvements over the previous generation. Camera: The camera setup remains shrouded in mystery, but leaks suggest a quad-camera system on the back, potentially with a 200MP main sensor, marking a significant leap in resolution. Battery and Charging: A large 5,500mAh battery is speculated to be packed in the phone which could offer extended battery life, while support for fast charging, possibly reaching 65W, could ensure quick top-ups when needed. Software: The latest Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 is expected to provide a refined and feature-rich user interface.

Details on Galaxy S24 and S24+:

While less is known about the standard S24 and S24+, they are expected to share some key features with the Ultra, such as the latest processor and improved displays, although with slightly smaller screens and less powerful cameras.

Price and Discount Offers:

Pricing for the Galaxy S24 series remains unconfirmed, but leaks suggest a slight increase compared to the S23 series. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could start around $1,099 or Rs. 89,999 in India, while the S24 and S24+ might be priced slightly lower. Early bird discounts and carrier deals could offer potential savings for early adopters.

Market Landscape and Competition:

The Galaxy S24 series faces stiff competition in the premium smartphone market. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series and Google Pixel 8 Pro are likely rivals, offering powerful processors, advanced cameras, and refined software experiences.

Apple: The iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to boast A17 Bionic chip, improved camera sensors, and potentially under-display Face ID, potentially stealing the “cutting-edge” crown from Samsung.

Google: The Pixel 8 Pro’s Tensor 3 chip and Google’s computational photography expertise could pose a serious threat to Samsung’s camera dominance, while its clean and clutter-free Android experience might appeal to minimalist users.

While official details and hands-on experience are necessary for a definitive verdict, the rumoured upgrades and features suggest a compelling iteration of Samsung’s flagship line. Whether the S24 series can stand out in the market competition and justify the expected price increase remains to be seen. Until then, stay tuned for official announcements and further analysis as the launch date approaches in January 2024.

