Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Compete With Google Pixel 8, Likely To Get OS Updates For 7 Years

Ahead of its launch, latest rumours suggest that like its competitor Google, Samsung too is likely to support feature updates to the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra up to 2031. Here are details on its features and a brief comparison with the Google Pixel 8.

New Delhi: In October last year, Google released the Pixel 8 with the promise of 7 years of OS updates for its users. Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone – Galaxy S24 series – which is set to debut on January 17. Ahead of its launch, rumours suggest that Samsung has also upped the game and is likely to support feature updates to the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra up to 2031. Here are details on the same.

Samsung Galaxy S24 OS Updates

As per Android Headlines reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series flagship smartphones are expected to be eligible for software and OS updates for seven years, which includes updates to Android version 21. Since 2020, Samsung has promised four years of major operating system upgrades and five security updates for its flagship and mid-range smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 : Features, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The phone will likely power the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip, which is rumoured to power the Ultra, promising significant performance improvements over the previous generation. The S24 Ultra leaks suggest a quad-camera system on the back, potentially with a 200MP main sensor for enhanced image quality. A large 5,500mAh battery is speculated to be packed in the phone, which could offer extended battery life, while support for fast charging, possibly reaching 65W, could ensure quick top-ups when needed. The phone is expected to come with the latest Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1, and according to rumours, it is expected to provide a refined and feature-rich user interface. The phone is expected to be priced at around Rs 1,34,000 in India.

Google Pixel 8 Specs

The Google Pixel 8 arrived in India in October 2023, sporting a sleek design with a satin finish. Powered by the new Google Tensor G3 chip, it boasts advanced photo and video features alongside Google Assistant’s helpfulness. The 6.2-inch 120Hz display offers smooth visuals, while the capable cameras (including a 50MP main sensor) and Google’s Magic Eraser ensure impressive captures. Pixel 8 packs a reliable 4575mAh battery and runs the latest Android 14 with guaranteed OS and security updates for 7 years up to 2030. Starting at Rs 75,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

