Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: Crisp Vivid Colours But Has Limitations In Low-Light Image Capture

Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 Ultra in the Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing the 200MP camera prowess, but does it outperform Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max? Let us take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is placed 18th in the Global Smartphone Rank by DXOMark.

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest addition to the flagship Korean smartphone and has fans hyped with all the new Galaxy AI features. But how good is the Galaxy S24 Ultra when it comes to camera capabilities? French-headquartered mobile camera and display rating firm Dxomark has tested the newly released phone, and here is the result.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Camera Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in January 2024 and features a quad-camera setup. The phone comes with a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. Moreover, the camera also has a range of new AI features and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The device was tested by DXOMARK and delivered a decent performance in the camera tests, with a slight overall improvement over its predecessor, the S23 Ultra. The testers particularly liked Samsung’s portrait shots in bright light, which offered vivid and natural colour that in some shots felt even more realistic than on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 116 for photo, 119 for bokeh, 119 for preview, 118 for zoom, and 119 for video, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max has received a photo score of 116, a video score of 119, and an overall score of 138, making it a top-performing smartphone camera according to DXOMARK.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Pros and Cons

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a strong contender in the camera and display segments. Here are its pros and cons, after the DXOMark test.

Camera:

Strengths: vivid colours, good detail in bright light, effective video stabilisation, natural-looking portrait images, versatile zoom capabilities.

vivid colours, good detail in bright light, effective video stabilisation, natural-looking portrait images, versatile zoom capabilities. Weaknesses: noise in low light, slight shutter lag, risk of missing shots due to lag, limitations in low-light image capture.

Display:

Strengths: very good overall readability; excellent brightness outdoors.

very good overall readability; excellent brightness outdoors. Weaknesses: Can be too bright in low light, affecting viewing comfort.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Other Features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a capable camera system that excels in most lighting conditions, with a versatile zoom range and pleasing colour reproduction. However, low-light performance and occasional shutter lag hold it back from the top spot. The display impresses with its outdoor visibility but might be too intense in dimly lit environments. Ultimately, the S24 Ultra stands as a strong contender in the flagship smartphone arena, catering to users who prioritise a well-rounded camera and a vibrant display experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display is expected to be capable of reaching a peak brightness of 2,600 nits for improved readability in sunlight. The battery size remained unchanged at 5000 mAh, but the processing boosts are expected to provide a longer battery life. DXOMARK is also testing the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s audio and battery in their laboratories.

