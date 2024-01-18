Home

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which Is Better Premium Device For Users

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is officially launched, but how does it fare against the widely popular Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max? Let's compare the features, specifications, and price.

New Delhi: Korean Giant -Samsung launched Galaxy S24 Ultra, making its mark this year with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and tonnes of powerful specs loaded onto the device. With its launch, the phone is naturally compared to the likes of other flagship phones on the market, such as Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, which offers serious competition to Samsung’s latest release. Here is what the battle between premium smartphones looks like.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Features and Specifications

All New Galaxy AI on S24 Ultra: The S24 Ultra, being the most premium of the Galaxy S24 series, has introduced several features in its all-new Galaxy AI.

Circle to Search is a gesture-based feature which searches the object on screen, similar to Google Lens, but works everywhere, even on social media.

is a gesture-based feature which searches the object on screen, similar to Google Lens, but works everywhere, even on social media. Live Translate feature lives up to its name and efficiently translates live calls, texts, and more.

feature lives up to its name and efficiently translates live calls, texts, and more. Note Assist summarises text into clear, easy-to-review outlines, a handy tool for lecture notes, a lengthy pdf summary, and more!

summarises text into clear, easy-to-review outlines, a handy tool for lecture notes, a lengthy pdf summary, and more! Photo Assist is a powerful photo editing tool, using AI to enhance the image as you want it.

Display and Weight: The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a 6.82-inch AMOLED QHD+ titanium framed display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a 2600 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Armour protection with an IP68 rating. The phone weighs around 233 g.

Processor and Battery: The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a 5000mAh battery and wired 45 W fast charging. Users should note that the charger is not included with the smartphone and needs to be bought separately. Users can also charge their other devices with wireless PowerShare to charge other devices.

Camera Setup: The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup including a 200-megapixel (wide angle), a 12-megapixel (ultrawide), a 10-megapixel (3x telephoto), and a 50-megapixel (5x telephoto) sensor for its photography excellence. The phone also has a 12 MP front-facing camera for classic selfie and video calling needs.

RAM and Storage: The S24 Ultra comes with 12 GB of RAM and three storage combinations to choose from: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

OS version: The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android 14 and supports up to 7 years of OS support.

S-Pen: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusively includes the stylus the S-Pen, known for its precision.

Pricing: The phone is priced at $1300 (128 GB) in the US, which is approximately Rs 1,08,108 in India.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max: Features and Specifications

Display & Weight: The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a sleek titanium chassis. This phone shines with 2,000 nits of peak brightness and comes with an IP68 rating and Ceramic Shield protection. The phone weighs just 218 grams lighter than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Processor and Battery: The iPhone 15 Pro Max features Apple’s powerful A17 Bionic chip. The iPhone is backup by a 4441 mAh battery, and fast 20W charging .

Camera: The 15 Pro Max sports a quad-camera with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto lenses, covering upto (3x and 10x zoom).

Memory & More: The Apple smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM,with combinations of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage to choose from. The phone runs on Apple’s iOS 17 version.

iPhone Price in India: The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,59,900 in India on the official Apple Store website. You can also check out various offers on e-commerce retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon for discount offers.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: An Overview

Here is a brief overview comparing the two premium smartphones.

Feature Galaxy S24 Ultra iPhone 15 Pro Max Display: 6.82″ AMOLED QHD+ (120Hz), Titanium frame 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED Peak Brightness: 2600 nits 2000 nits Weight: 233 grams 218 grams Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Apple A17 Bionic Battery: 5000mAh 4441mAh Fast Charging: 45W (charger not included) 20W Wireless Charging: Yes Yes Rear Camera: 200MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 10MP (3x telephoto), 50MP (5x telephoto) 48MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 12MP (3x telephoto), 12MP (10x telephoto) Front Camera: 12MP 12MP RAM: 12GB 8GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB OS: Android 14 (7 years of updates) iOS 17 S Pen: Yes No (Apple Pencil 2nd gen sold separately) AI Features: Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Photo Assist Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Live Text, Cinematic mode

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon be live for pre-order on January 18, 12 PM in India.

