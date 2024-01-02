Home

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 VS OnePlus 12 : A Detailed Comparison On The Upcoming Flagship Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 VS OnePlus 12 : A Detailed Comparison On The Upcoming Flagship Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12 are set to to face off each other, as these flagship phones are rumoured to launch in first quarter of 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra VS OnePlus 12, two flagship phones set to launch in first quarter of 2024.

New Delhi: The New Year has tech enthusiasts excited for what’s upcoming in the smartphone market. With the buzz around two highly anticipated flagships phones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the OnePlus 12, comparisons are on – questioning which phone is better than the other. While official launch dates in India remain yet to be disclosed, rumours suggest a potential January arrival, with the first quarter of 2024, let us take a look at more details to anticipate this battle.

Trending Now

Expected Launch Date and Price

Samsung Galaxy S24: While online leaks suggest a global launch event on January 23, 2024, with an expected Indian launch shortly after, potentially in the first week of February. Price speculations range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 90,000, depending on the variant chosen.

While online leaks suggest a global launch event on January 23, 2024, with an expected Indian launch shortly after, potentially in the first week of February. Price speculations range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 90,000, depending on the variant chosen. OnePlus 12: The OnePlus 12 has already made its global debut in China, and rumours point towards an Indian launch sometime in the second half of February 2024. Price expectations fall between ₹55,000 and ₹70,000, potentially making it a more budget-conscious option as compared to the Galaxy S24.

OnePlus 12 VS Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Check Features

Display and Design

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumors suggest a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, maintaining a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Design leaks hint at a titanium frame for enhanced durability, a flatter display for a more modern aesthetic, and a potentially redesigned camera module.

Rumors suggest a large 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, maintaining a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Design leaks hint at a titanium frame for enhanced durability, a flatter display for a more modern aesthetic, and a potentially redesigned camera module. OnePlus 12: Expected to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with an equally impressive 120Hz refresh rate and adaptive refresh technology for optimal battery life. Design speculations suggest a minimalist approach with a punch-hole camera and a premium glass and metal construction.

Performance and Processing

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Global variants are also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while Indian models might receive the Exynos 2300 processor. The S24 Ultra is expected to maintain Samsung’s tradition of offering a higher RAM configuration, potentially reaching up to 16GB.

Global variants are also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while Indian models might receive the Exynos 2300 processor. The S24 Ultra is expected to maintain Samsung’s tradition of offering a higher RAM configuration, potentially reaching up to 16GB. OnePlus 12: Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor globally, promising lightning-fast speeds and efficient performance. OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13, is expected to offer a clean and customizable user interface.

Cameras and Photography

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Leaks point towards a quad-lens rear camera setup, rumoured to be featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom.

Leaks point towards a quad-lens rear camera setup, rumoured to be featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. OnePlus 12: The phone boasts a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, alongside dedicated ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. The Hasselblad branding hints at the improvements in colour science and image processing.

Software and User Experience

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: One UI 5.1, based on Android 13, is expected to remain consistent. However, the S24 Ultra might receive exclusive software features tailored to its advanced camera system and potential S Pen support, further enhancing productivity and creativity.

One UI 5.1, based on Android 13, is expected to remain consistent. However, the S24 Ultra might receive exclusive software features tailored to its advanced camera system and potential S Pen support, further enhancing productivity and creativity. OnePlus 12: OxygenOS 13, known for its clean and customizable interface, promises a bloatware-free experience. Fast updates and integration with OnePlus’ gaming mode might appeal to certain users.

Which Is Better For You?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Aimed at power users, photography enthusiasts, and wanting to experience the latest Samsung experience.

Aimed at power users, photography enthusiasts, and wanting to experience the latest Samsung experience. OnePlus 12: Value-for-money buyers and those who prioritise a clean and customizable user interface might gravitate towards the OnePlus 12.

Final Summary

You may like to read

Feature Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra OnePlus 12 Expected Launch Date (India) February 2024 February 2024 Expected Price (India) ₹90,000 – ₹1,10,000 ₹55,000 – ₹70,000 Display 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (global)/Exynos 2300 (India) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 200MP (rumored) quad-lens system 50MP triple-lens system Software One UI 5.1 (Android 13) OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) Target Audience Power users, photography enthusiasts, S Pen users Value-conscious buyers, clean UI enthusiasts Advantage Ultimate flagship specs, advanced camera, potential S Pen Competitive price, clean UI

Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12 are set to compete in the high-end smartphone segment in the market. With this comparison guide, users can decide better as to which is a better potential buy, meeting their needs for this New Year smartphone buy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.