New Delhi: Samsung phone users, here comes a piece of good news for you all. The Company is rolling out One UI 3.1 update for its older Galaxy phones. Earlier, Samsung Galaxy Tab Series had introduced One UI 3.1 with its latest Galaxy S21 series and the custom software is now making its way to Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series phones. Notably, the update will be available for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 users. However, the availability for users will vary by region and carrier. Also Read - Samsung Reduces Price of Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71: Check Price Update, Specifications

Moreover, some of the Galaxy A-series phones are also getting One UI 3.1 update. These include Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A50. Users who are using Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phone will also be able to get Samsung’s latest custom software. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A71 design leaked hinting at punch-hole display, quad cameras

What are the latest features: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A91 running Android 10 to launch in 2020

Samsung in its latest One UI 3.1 update offers new camera tools for photography experience. It also is bringing an improved version of Single Take feature, which can capture a variety of still photos and video formats simultaneously with just one tap. Additionally, there is a new Object eraser tool, which helps remove unwanted objects from your photos with a single tap.

With the new update, if you want to edit any distracting object, all you need to do is tap on the area you want to remove and it will be automatically selected and deleted. With the latest One UI 3.1 update, users will also get Multi Mic Recording feature, which helps record audio through both the phone and a connected Bluetooth device such as Galaxy Buds Pro, when in Pro Video mode.

Once they download the update, the users will see a new Auto Switch feature, which makes it easier to switch from one Galaxy device to another with the Galaxy Buds Pro, Live and Buds+ earphones.