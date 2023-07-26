Home

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live Updates: Samsung Introduces Galaxy Z Flip 5

live

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Live Updates: Samsung Introduces Galaxy Z Flip 5

he company is also likely to launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When And Where To Watch Live Stream; What To Expect And Other Details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: South Korean technology giant Samsung is holding the much anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 4:30 pm IST, the event will be presented both digitally and in-person in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung will be showcasing its latest flagship foldable devices, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The company is also likely to launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. These smartwatches are expected to boast bigger screens, offering users an enhanced and immersive experience. Moreover, Samsung might also introduce its Galaxy Tab S9 series, comprising the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra.

Trending Now

India.com will be bringing all the latest updates here. You can tune in to the event’s live stream, accessible on Samsung’s official website, Samsung Newsroom, or their official YouTube channel.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES