The biggest event of this year of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 held on August 11. The essential highlight of Samsung's launch event is the company's upcoming new foldable phone and WearOS. This operating system has been developed by Samsung in collaboration with Google. Along with this, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Buds TWS earphones in the market to compete with Apple AirPods Pro. There are many other surprises in this event.

Let’s Check Out Everything Samsung Revealed in its Unpacked Event –

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

After a long wait, Samsung has finally unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. This phone has been launched in seven different color variants and it will be made available for sale exclusively on the company’s official website. This smartphone will currently be available for sale in selected countries and Indian users may have to wait a bit for it. Because the company has not yet disclosed its Indian price and availability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been launched with an initial price of $999.99 i.e. around Rs 74,200. This smartphone will be available in seven color variants. It includes Cream, Green, Gray, Lavender, Phantom Black, Pink and White colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The most awaited smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been launched at this event. This smartphone is equipped with many great features, and it has been introduced with a powerful processor. It is worth mentioning that Corning Gorilla Glass Victus has been used for protection in the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is the first foldable phone of the company in which S Pen support has been given.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been launched with an initial price of $1,799.99 i.e. around Rs 1,33,000. This smartphone will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver color variants. It has been launched in two storage variants 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. This smartphone will be available for sale on the company’s official website. Its sale will start from August 27, and it is currently launched in the US, Europe, and South Korea. Soon the company will make it available in other countries as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung has launched its two new smartwatches Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come with pre-loaded sports modes. Apart from this, both the watches have got IP68 rating for water-resistant. Both are Samsung’s first smartwatches with the new Wear OS developed in partnership with Google and Samsung. The new OS will be available with One UI Watch.

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is $ 249.99 i.e. around Rs 18,600. This price is for the Bluetooth variant, while the starting price of the LTE model is $ 299.99 i.e. around Rs 22,300. The Bluetooth variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic costs $ 349.99 i.e. around Rs 26,000 and the cost of the LTE variant is $ 399.99 i.e. around Rs 29,700.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 was launched on Wednesday, August 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds from the South Korean company are designed as a successor to the Galaxy Buds launched in February 2019. The Galaxy Buds 2 feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The price of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 has been kept at $ 149.99 (about Rs 11,100). The earbuds come in four different color options – Graphite, Lavender, Olive and White – and are available for purchase in selected markets starting August 27. Details about the India price and launch date for the Galaxy Buds 2 are yet to be announced.