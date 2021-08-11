Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 – The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 will be held at 7.30 pm IST. The tech company will launch two new foldable devices, two smartwatches, and new truly wireless earbuds during the event. Samsung will launch two foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 series. The live streaming of this event can be seen from Samsung’s official website and the company’s social media platform and YouTube channel. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to get a better processor and software.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 – How to Watch Livestream

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start today i.e. on August 11 at 7.30 pm Indian time. Its live stream can be seen on the company’s official website Samsung.com and social media platform Facebook.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 – What to Expect

According to the reports, the company can unveil its two foldable smartphones today at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This includes Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The design of the Samsung GalaxyZ Fold 3 phone is similar to the Samsung GalaxyZ Fold 2 launched by the company last year. This Samsung phone can be offered in three color options – Black, Gold and Olive Green Color. The outer display of this Samsung phone will be a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of FHD +. Along with this, the phone will have a 7.5-inch flexible AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung GalaxyZ Fold 3 can be offered with Snapdragon 888 SoC, and S Pen support

These upcoming smartphones can come equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 10MP front-facing camera. Its main camera will be 12MP. Apart from this, support for an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens will be available.

The design of the Samsung GalaxyZ Flip 3 is also very similar to the flip phone launched last year. However, Samsung will present the upcoming flip phone in a dual tone design. This Samsung phone will be offered in four color options – Black, Gold, Purple and Olive Green. This Samsung phone will have a 6.7-inch FHD + foldable AMOLED display. Along with this, the phone has a 1.9-inch outer display. This Samsung phone can be offered with Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with dual rear camera setup.

Apart from this, the company will also launch Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The devices will have a new version of Wear OS, a unified platform developed by Google. And it focuses on better performance, longer battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Expected Price and Features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can be launched in the market for EUR 149.99 i.e. around Rs 13,100. It will be available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White color variants. In this, two microphones can be given with active noise cancellation as a special feature. According to the report, this device is capable of giving 20 hours of playback time in a single charge and it takes 5 hours to fully charge.