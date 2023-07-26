Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: When And Where To Watch Live Stream; What To Expect And Other Details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Samsung is all set the host its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday (July 26). The South Korean smartphone maker will unveil its next generation foldable smartphone, smartwatches and tablets at the event. At the event, Samsung is expected to introduce two new Galaxy Z-series phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The firm is also said to be preparing to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, and the Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at the event.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung will hold Galaxy Unpacked on July 26th, 2023, at 7AM ET or at 7am ET (4:30pm IST). Unlike Galaxy Unpacked events in the past, this one will take place in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh is expected to make an appearance during the event, based on the company’s previous launches.

You may like to read

The event will be live streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung’s YouTube channel and , Samsung TV Plus.

“Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, is all set to host the grand event to launch its upcoming next gen foldable smartphones. Come along on Samsung’s journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as Samsung showcases its latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side,” said Samsung in a statement.

Where can I watch Galaxy Unpacked?

There are several places on the web where you can watch Galaxy Unpacked, including live from Samsung’s website or on Samsung’s YouTube channel.

What To Expect?

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to revolve around Samsung’s next-generation foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and run on Samsung’s One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS.

Alongside the foldable smartphones, Samsung is expected to introduce its latest Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rumoured to feature a rotating bezel, a popular feature from previous iterations. Additionally, Samsung might unveil its third-generation Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, promising an immersive audio experience.